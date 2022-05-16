Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

