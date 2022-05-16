Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Down 44.5% in April

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the April 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of SMLP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 54,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Protective Life Corp purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. 24.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

