Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 32.1% in April

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the April 15th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
SUHJY stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.
