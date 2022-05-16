Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.68. 49,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,082. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,309 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

