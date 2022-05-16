Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.18 Billion

Brokerages expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) to report sales of $9.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $9.53 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $7.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $37.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.31 billion to $38.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.99 billion to $36.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Suncor Energy.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 111,546 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 31.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU opened at $36.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suncor Energy (SU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.