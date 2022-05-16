Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Director Buys C$480,420.00 in Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.

SU traded up C$1.39 on Monday, hitting C$48.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,802,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,987,976. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$21.90 and a 1-year high of C$48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$68.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SU. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.57.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

