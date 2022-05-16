Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,046.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SURVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SURVF opened at $1.28 on Monday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.