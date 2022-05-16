Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Shaun Wills Acquires 101 Shares

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills purchased 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £150.49 ($185.54).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Shaun Wills acquired 86 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($184.49).

On Tuesday, March 15th, Shaun Wills bought 92 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($186.02).

LON SDRY opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.73) on Monday. Superdry plc has a 52 week low of GBX 132.60 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.08). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 162.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 216.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.19.

SDRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Superdry from GBX 415 ($5.12) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 265 ($3.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 359 ($4.43).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

