Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Superior Plus in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a C$15.50 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Superior Plus stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Superior Plus has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

