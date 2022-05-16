Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) vs. Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Financial Analysis

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology -182.63% -41.62% -28.27% Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,148.15% -95.09% -82.75%

Surface Oncology has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Surface Oncology and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Surface Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 563.27%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 807.14%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Surface Oncology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surface Oncology and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $2.69 million 39.79 -$78.49 million ($1.27) -1.54 Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.51 million 8.03 -$40.25 million ($2.83) -0.71

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Surface Oncology. Surface Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surface Oncology (Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 4) Limited to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies that targets SRF813; and license agreement with Vaccinex, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies, which targets SRF114. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

