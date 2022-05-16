Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Senior Officer Sells C$102,500.00 in Stock

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,505,889.

Shares of SGY stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$10.38. 727,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,631. Surge Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$865.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.79.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$143.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.2799999 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGY. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares raised shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

