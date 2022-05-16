SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 89bio in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.18). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.29) EPS.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. 89bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

