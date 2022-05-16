SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $5.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

