SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.97% from the stock’s current price.
SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.
SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($4.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter.
SVF Investment Corp. 3 Company Profile (Get Rating)
SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in technology-enabled sector. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.
