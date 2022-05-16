SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.97% from the stock’s current price.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($4.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the third quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the third quarter valued at about $4,949,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in technology-enabled sector. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

