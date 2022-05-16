Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 125 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 78 to SEK 88 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $9.97 on Monday. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $536.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.03 million. Research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

