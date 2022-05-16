Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) PT Raised to SEK 106 at Morgan Stanley

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from SEK 80 to SEK 106 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SWMAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 125 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 78 to SEK 88 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.96.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 494,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,623. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.55. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.03 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 81.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

