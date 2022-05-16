Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in April

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,500 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 266,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,015.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Prime Site to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Swiss Prime Site stock opened at $100.50 on Monday. Swiss Prime Site has a twelve month low of $95.60 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.71.

Swiss Prime Site AG, a real estate company, engages in buying and selling, managing, and developing investment properties in Switzerland. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Services. The Real Estate segment purchases, sells, leases, and develops properties. The Services segment engages in the real estate related service and retail and asset management business.

