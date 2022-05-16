Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair cut Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 836.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. Switch has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.