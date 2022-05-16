Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 304,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 232.4 days.

OTCMKTS SYIEF opened at $105.91 on Monday. Symrise has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $150.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.61.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

