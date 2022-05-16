Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Cowen

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 168.66% from the company’s current price.

TBLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a market cap of $784.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Taboola.com has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $11.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth $11,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Taboola.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,502,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 69,382 shares in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

