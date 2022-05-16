Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Cowen

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 168.66% from the company’s current price.
TBLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.
Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a market cap of $784.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Taboola.com has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $11.44.
About Taboola.com (Get Rating)
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.