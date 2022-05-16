Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

TBLA opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

