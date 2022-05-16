Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,440,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.11. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.50.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

