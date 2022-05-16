Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.28 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.45 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.50.

TTWO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.11. 4,440,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

