Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Short Interest Up 33.2% in April

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the April 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

In related news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $2,413,754.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,020,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,007,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $55,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,919,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,360,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,701,580 shares of company stock worth $83,577,238. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. Talos Energy has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.29.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

