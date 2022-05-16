Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.71-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SKT stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,420. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 363.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,565,000 after buying an additional 45,833 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 89,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

