Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Barclays

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s current price.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

NYSE TPR opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 377,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,144,456 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,915 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,734 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

