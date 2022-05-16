Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.93. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

