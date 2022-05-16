TD Securities Cuts Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$17.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LWSCF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

LWSCF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.56. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

