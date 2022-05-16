TD Securities Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $13.88.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.