TD Securities Lowers Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target to C$14.00

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.47 to C$14.44 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of TSE AI traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.00. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$12.07 and a one year high of C$15.49. The company has a current ratio of 79.18, a quick ratio of 77.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$538.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.
