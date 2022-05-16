TD Securities Lowers Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CS. National Bank Financial downgraded Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.81.

TSE CS traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.87. The company had a trading volume of 776,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,319. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.26 and a 52 week high of C$7.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$270.68 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

