TD Securities Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$73.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 113.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HDI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.86.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up C$0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 64,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,527. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$28.18 and a twelve month high of C$49.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$809.56 million and a PE ratio of 5.50.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$649.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$604.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.2699995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hardwoods Distribution (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.