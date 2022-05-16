TD Securities Trims Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Target Price to $16.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Securities from $17.00 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

AQN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.19. 120,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

