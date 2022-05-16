Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TECK opened at $37.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 79.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.