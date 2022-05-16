Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.53) to €4.10 ($4.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.00 ($4.21) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.05) to €5.20 ($5.47) in a report on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 35.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 13.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

