Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Telos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Telos and Aspyra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 2 4 0 2.67 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telos presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 132.10%. Given Telos’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than Aspyra.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -18.82% -25.86% -18.77% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Telos has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telos and Aspyra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $242.43 million 2.11 -$43.13 million ($0.66) -11.42 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telos.

Summary

Telos beats Aspyra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending cloud identity services for mobile and enterprise and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. It serves to the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Aspyra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

