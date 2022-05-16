TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$31.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$26.18 and a 52-week high of C$34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

