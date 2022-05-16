TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS International (Cda) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

TIXT stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

