Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 66,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 133,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,351. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

