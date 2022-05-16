TEN64 FPO (ASX:X64) Insider Buys A$17,425.00 in Stock

TEN64 FPO (ASX:X64 – Get Rating) insider Jeffery McGlinn acquired 25,000 shares of TEN64 FPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,425.00 ($12,100.69).

