Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

TCEHY stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Tencent has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $81.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

