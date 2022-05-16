Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.37.

TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

NYSE TME opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

