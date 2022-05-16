Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho cut their price target on Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Investec downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Get Tencent alerts:

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $45.94 on Monday. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $441.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.