Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenet Fintech Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year.

OTCMKTS PKKFF opened at $1.50 on Monday. Tenet Fintech Group has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

