Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.53. 5,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,599. Teradata has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $289,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Teradata by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after acquiring an additional 446,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 297,586 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $14,317,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Teradata by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 129,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.