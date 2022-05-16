Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,068.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,208. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Teradata by 46.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $944,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $744,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Teradata by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Teradata by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

