Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEZNY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.60 ($6.95) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.80 ($8.21) to €9.00 ($9.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

