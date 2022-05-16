Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 341.18% from the company’s previous close.
LLAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE LLAP opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.10. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.69.
Terran Orbital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Terran Orbital Corporation operates as a satellite manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. The company is involved in the manufacture of flight proven bus hardware, bespoke payload modules, advanced antenna apertures, performant edge processing, and dispensers; and provision of mission services, such as launch brokering/integration, ascent operations, mission operations, mission design/planning, and ground stations/networking, as well as data products, including synthetic aperture radar, electro optical, passive RF, multi-band infrared, and space domain awareness products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terran Orbital (LLAP)
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.