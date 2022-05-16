Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 341.18% from the company’s previous close.

LLAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

NYSE LLAP opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.10. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $90,857,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $151,181,000.

Terran Orbital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation operates as a satellite manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. The company is involved in the manufacture of flight proven bus hardware, bespoke payload modules, advanced antenna apertures, performant edge processing, and dispensers; and provision of mission services, such as launch brokering/integration, ascent operations, mission operations, mission design/planning, and ground stations/networking, as well as data products, including synthetic aperture radar, electro optical, passive RF, multi-band infrared, and space domain awareness products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.