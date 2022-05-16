Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 325 ($4.01) target price on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 318.75 ($3.93).

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCO opened at GBX 283.80 ($3.50) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £21.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 281.99. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 221.70 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.75).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.