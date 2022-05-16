Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Ken Murphy Buys 49 Shares

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy acquired 49 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £136.71 ($168.55).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesco alerts:

On Tuesday, April 19th, Ken Murphy bought 51 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £137.70 ($169.77).

On Friday, March 18th, Ken Murphy purchased 50 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £138.50 ($170.76).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 284.54 ($3.51) on Monday. Tesco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 221.70 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The stock has a market cap of £21.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 273.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Tesco’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 318.75 ($3.93).

Tesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.